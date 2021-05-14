OTC Markets Group Welcomes EcoGraf Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced EcoGraf Limited (ASX: EGR) (OTCQX: ECGFF), a vertically integrated HFfree battery anode company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. EcoGraf Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

EcoGraf Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ECGFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

EcoGraf's Managing Director Mr Andrew Spinks commented, "We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX at a time when investor interest and investment is surging in the US for the electric vehicle sector. Our team looks forward to supporting the transition to clean energy in the US, as EcoGraf's vertically integrated eco-friendly HFfree battery anode material business provides mine-to-market ESG supply chain assurance. This includes recycling, which is positioned to support lowering carbon emissions and battery unit costs through recovery of the carbon anode material from recycling lithium-ion battery materials."

B.Riley Securities acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About EcoGraf Limited

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated 'HFfree' battery anode material business supporting the global transition to clean energy and e-mobility. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create two highly attractive, development ready graphite businesses.

The first new state-of-the-art EcoGraf processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible HFfree purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced high performance battery anode material. Subsequently, the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional processing facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade and the rapid growth in battery materials.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from recycled batteries using its proprietary process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled carbon anode material to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement these battery graphite operations, the Company is also advancing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, with development of the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the battery anode material facilities and provide customers with mine-to-market ESG supply chain assurance.

www.ecograf.com.au

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

