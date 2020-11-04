OTC Markets Group Welcomes Elemental Royalties Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ELE;OTCQX: ELEMF), a gold royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Elemental upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Elemental begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ELEMF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental, commented: "Having recently listed on the TSX-V, we are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX as a means of enhancing our visibility to prospective US investors. We are confident that this will provide the dual benefits of greater accessibility to an expanding shareholder base in the U.S., as well as enabling greater exposure and liquidity as we build on our record royalty revenue."

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Elemental Royalties Corp.

Elemental is a newly TSX Venture Exchange Inc. listed and OTCQX trading gold-­focused royalty company providing investors with lower risk precious metals exposure, benefiting from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. The Company's focus remains on securing royalties over advanced assets with established operators from a robust pipeline of potential royalty acquisitions across geographies.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Elemental Royalties:

Frederick Bell

CEO

+44 (0)203 983 7041

[email protected]



Dustin Zinger

IR

+1.604.653.9464

E: [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

