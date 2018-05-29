OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX

"Congratulations to Emergent Capital on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market from OTCQB," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX is designed for established, investor-focused companies that meet high financial standards and follow corporate governance best practices. We look forward to supporting Emergent Capital in the next stage of the company's growth."

Pat Curry, CEO of Emergent Capital, commented, "Since completing the corporate recapitalization of Emergent in July 2017 and joining the company as CEO in October 2017, we have focused on enhancing transparency and implementing best practice corporate governance. Upgrading from OTCQB to OTCQX is the next logical step in our strategy as we work to unlock and maximize shareholder value."

Emergent Capital was sponsored for OTCQX by Kelley Drye & Warren LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in life settlements, which provide liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. One division of EMGC acquires life insurance policies in the secondary and tertiary life settlement markets and invests in assets with high, uncorrelated returns backed by typically investment-grade rated life insurance carriers. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, with an office in New York City, the Company has 12 employees. Founded in 2006 as Imperial Holdings, LLC and rebranded as Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015, the company has been public since 2011. EMGC owns a portfolio of over 600 life insurance policies with an aggregate death benefit of approximately $2.9 billion.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

