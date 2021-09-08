OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQX: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. common stock begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EMMA" and its warrants now trade on OTCQB under the symbol "EMMAW." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased that quotations for our securities are once again publicly available on OTCQX and OTCQB and look forward to renewed interest in our securities on the part of long-term holders and prospective investors," said Yutaka Niihara, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

