OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empire Bancorp Inc. to OTCQX

Empire Bancorp Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EMPK." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Empire Bancorp Inc. to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Established in 2008, the Bank celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. We congratulate them on this important milestone and look forward to continuing to support the company's growth."

Douglas C. Manditch, Empire Bancorp's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer stated, "OTCQX is an ideal fit for our company as it will enhance our visibility to investors interested in a high growth community bank, while providing a source of liquidity to our current shareholders. In the ten years since our company's formation, assets of the bank are approaching the $1 billion threshold – ending with approximately $900 million at December 31, 2017."

Empire Bancorp Inc. was sponsored for OTCQX by FIG Partners LLC, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Empire Bancorp Inc.

Empire Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Empire National Bank, a Long Island-based independent bank that specializes in serving the financial needs of privately-owned small to mid-sized businesses, professional practices, nonprofit organizations, municipalities, real estate owners/ investors and consumers through a wide variety of tailored loan, deposit and cash management products and business banking services.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

