OTC Markets Group Welcomes Esker SA to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Esker SA (Euronext Paris: ALESK;OTCQX: ESKEF), a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Esker SA begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ESKEF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We congratulate Esker SA on this milestone and are delighted to welcome this global leader in cloud based Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven software solutions to our roster of leading European companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Cross-trading on the OTCQX Market offers International issuers an efficient solution to support North American investors by providing improved transparency, disclosure and better access to trading without the burden of SEC filing."

"As a global leader in Cloud based Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven software solutions, Esker helps companies across the globe digitally transform their back office processes, improving productivity and visibility while enhancing competitiveness. We are pleased to be joining the OTCQX Best Market to gain greater visibility and make it easier for US investors to be a part of our success story. This decision demonstrates Esker's commitment to the US market both from an operational and financial standpoint," Emmanuel Olivier, WW Chief Operating Officer.

MCAP LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Esker SA

Esker is a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their procure-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker's solutions incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

