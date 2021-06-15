OTC Markets Group Welcomes Euro Manganese Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (OTCQX: EUMNF), a battery materials company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Euro Manganese Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Euro Manganese Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EUMNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Over the past eight months we have witnessed a transformation in the global automotive industry, as carmakers accelerate their transition to battery electric vehicles," says Euro Manganese CEO, Marco Romero. "Without raw materials, there are no batteries. High-purity manganese is an essential battery metal. By joining the OTCQX, we are making it easier for U.S. investors to gain exposure to this growing sector, enabling them to more easily trade in our shares."

McMillan LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company's goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

