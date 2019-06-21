OTC Markets Group Welcomes Eve & Co Incorporated to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Eve & Co Incorporated ("Eve & Co") (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF), a company that holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) through its wholly owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Eve & Co upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Eve & Co begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EEVVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Eve & Co to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market is an important milestone for companies seeking to build visibility and long-term shareholder value in the public market. Congratulations to Eve & Co on upgrading to the OTCQX Market."

"Eve & Co believes that trading on OTCQX will provide its shareholders and investors with greater liquidity and will also enhance the Eve & Co's visibility among a greater potential shareholder base," said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

About Eve & Co Incorporated

Eve & Co, through its wholly owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and cannabis oil. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada's first female founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana, and received its cultivation license from Health Canada in 2016.

Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 220,000 sq. ft. scalable greenhouse production facility located in Middlesex County, Ontario. Eve & Co is constructing an additional 780,000 sq. ft. expansion, bringing Eve & Co's total anticipated greenhouse capacity to 1,000,000 sq. ft.

Eve & Co's website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

