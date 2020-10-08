OTC Markets Group Welcomes Facedrive Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Facedrive Inc. (TSX-V: FD;OTCQX: FDVRF), a multi-faceted "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Facedrive Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Facedrive Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FDVRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Trading on OTCQX is not only beneficial for our ecosystem's US business expansion and capital structure optimization, it also helps us integrate with international capital markets and further develop our international strategies," said Sayan Navaratnam, Chairman and CEO of Facedrive. "Besides supporting our ambitious international expansion plans, trading on OTCQX will facilitate the company in introducing high-quality investors around the world, enriching the composition of shareholders, solidifying the capital base and establishing our global presence."

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Facedrive Inc.

Facedrive is a multi-faceted "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive's vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of verticals that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project considerable synergies with existing lines of business (the "Facedrive Verticals"). The Facedrive Verticals include its: rideshare business ("Facedrive Rideshare"), sustainable e-commerce platform ("Facedrive Marketplace"), last-mile food-delivery service ("Facedrive Foods"), social media enterprise ("Facedrive Social") and its contact-tracing and sustainable health services business ("Facedrive Health"). Facedrive is changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone. For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

