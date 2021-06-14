OTC Markets Group Welcomes FansUnite Entertainment Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF), a sports and entertainment company focused on online gaming, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FUNFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We have continued to see increased interest from American investors as the online betting space gains traction worldwide," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite Entertainment. "By upgrading our market, we will have increased visibility and exposure to a broader investment community. As we continue to execute on our vision of becoming a global leader in the gaming industry, we are excited to showcase our achievements to a growing base of U.S. and international investors."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a Sports and Entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online sports betting and other related products. Our mission is to be the iGaming industry leader by providing our partners and players the industry's most versatile and vertically integrated platforms with a portfolio of unique products and a focus on esports, sports betting, casino and the next generation of bettors.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

