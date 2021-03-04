OTC Markets Group Welcomes FCR Immobilien AG to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced FCR Immobilien AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FC9;OTCQX: FCRIF), a real estate company headquartered in Munich, Germany, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

FCR Immobilien AG begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FCRIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"FCR has grown very strongly and profitably since it was founded in 2014. We are now one of the leading retail real estate companies in Germany. And we want to keep growing. For this reason, I am extremely pleased that FCR can now benefit from new investors and the large network via the OTCQX Market. I am sure that FCR can offer sustainable, attractive added value for return-oriented investors," said Falk Raudies, Founder and CEO of FCR Immobilien AG.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About FCR Immobilien AG

The dynamically and profitably growing FCR Immobilien AG is a specialized portfolio holder for retail properties in Germany. The focus is on retail stores for daily needs in promising secondary locations which, thanks to their location, offer above-average potential returns. The portfolio of FCR Immobilien AG currently consists of around 90 properties, and the market value is over €300 million. FCR is a pioneer in digitization and artificial intelligence and is therefore one of the most innovative real estate companies in Germany. (www.fcr-immobilien.de)

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

