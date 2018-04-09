OTC Markets Group Welcomes First Acceptance Corporation to OTCQX

First Acceptance Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FACO." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome First Acceptance Corporation to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX offers banks and insurance companies a transparent public market alternative to a U.S. stock exchange listing, creating efficiencies for management teams by reducing costs and duplicative compliance requirements. We look forward to supporting First Acceptance Corporation as the company builds long-term shareholder value."

"First Acceptance Corporation is pleased to be a part of the OTCQX," said Ken Russell, its President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that the OTCQX is an effective trading market to provide liquidity for our shareholders and also offers a convenient platform to keep them informed about our company."

First Acceptance Corporation is principally a retailer, servicer and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance based in Nashville, Tennessee. Its insurance operations generate revenue from selling non-standard personal automobile insurance products and related products in 16 states. The company currently conducts its insurance servicing and underwriting operations in 13 states and operates only as an insurance agency in three states. The company is also licensed as an insurance company in 13 states where it does not conduct any business. Non-standard personal automobile insurance is sought after by individuals because of their inability or unwillingness to obtain standard insurance coverage due to various factors, including payment history, payment preference, failure in the past to maintain continuous insurance coverage or driving record and/or vehicle type.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

