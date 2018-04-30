OTC Markets Group Welcomes First Cobalt Corp to OTCQX

"Congratulations to First Cobalt on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to see First Cobalt utilize the OTCQB Venture Market to build their company's visibility and graduate to the OTCQX Best Market. We look forward to continuing to support the company and its investors in the U.S."

"First Cobalt is pleased to be moving to the OTCQX Best Market, offering even greater transparency and potentially increased liquidity to U.S. investors through this platform. We believe this is an important step towards increasing awareness, visibility and potentially expanding our U.S. shareholder base," said Trent Mell, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Cobalt.

First Cobalt was sponsored for OTCQX by Clark Wilson LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About First Cobalt Corp

First Cobalt aims to create the largest pure-play cobalt exploration and development company in the world. The Company controls over 10,000 hectares of prospective land covering over 50 historic mines as well as mineral processing facilities in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario, Canada. The First Cobalt Refinery is the only permitted facility in North America capable of producing cobalt battery materials. First Cobalt seeks to build shareholder value through new discovery, mineral processing and growth opportunities, with a focus on North America.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

