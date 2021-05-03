OTC Markets Group Welcomes FitLife Brands, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: FTLF), a developer and marketer of proprietary nutritional supplements, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. FitLife Brands, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

FitLife Brands, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FTLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Dayton Judd, FitLife's Chairman and CEO, commented, "We anticipate that our upgrading from the Pink Market to the OTCQX will raise our visibility in the investment community, improve the liquidity of our common stock, and broaden our investor base. We appreciate the support of our shareholders and look forward to welcoming new investors to the FitLife Brands family."

About FitLife Brands, Inc.

FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 130 different dietary supplements to promote sports nutrition, improved performance, weight loss and general health primarily through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through more than 17,000 additional domestic retail locations and, increasingly, online. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information please visit our websites at www.fitlifebrands.com and www.nutrologyonline.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

