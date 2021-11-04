OTC Markets Group Welcomes Flow Beverage Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX: FLOW;OTCQX: FLWBF), a premium alkaline spring water company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Flow Beverage Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Flow Beverage Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FLWBF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are thrilled to be trading on the OTCQX, the highest tier of the OTC Markets for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies, providing increased access for U.S. investors to become shareholders of Flow Beverage Corp. We are a rapidly growing company with U.S. operations and our products are currently carried by major beverage distributors and retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods. As we increase our market share across the U.S. premium water market, we expect trading on OTCQX to help create additional awareness for Flow as a company, add to our U.S. shareholder base, and create additional trading volume for Flow's common shares," said Maurizio Patarnello, Flow's Chief Executive Officer.

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Flow Beverage Corp.

Flow is a premium alkaline spring water company with a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products sold online and at retailers throughout North America. Flow's premium alkaline spring water is offered in original unflavored and a range of award-winning organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-liter.

Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH. As part of its ongoing innovation into functional "better-for-you" beverages, Flow recently introduced a new line of collagen-infused waters with natural flavors.

Founded in 2014 by serial, mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp Certified company with a purpose to "bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water." Flow set out to be a sustainable brand, packaging its products in up to 75% renewable-resource-based Tetra Pak™ cartons utilizing sustainable operations.

Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold at over 20,000 stores across the United States and Canada, including Target, Walmart, Costco, Whole Foods Market, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, CVS Pharmacy, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Sam's Club, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley's, Vitamin Shoppe, and Duane Reade, among others.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow's investor relations site at:

investors.flowhydration.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

