OTC Markets Group Welcomes Flower One Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that Flower One Holdings Inc.

(CSE: FONE;OTCQX: FLOOF), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Flower One Holdings upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Flower One Holdings begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FLOOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Flower One to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Cross-trading on the OTCQX Market will provide Flower One Holdings, a constituent of the Canadian Securities Exchange's CSE25 Index, with more efficient access to research and trading among U.S. investors."

"The team at Flower One is proud to qualify for upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market, another significant milestone as we continue to execute our focused growth plan in Nevada," said Ken Villazor, President and CEO of Flower One. "Our success to date has led to increasing capital market interest in our unique business model, our corporate vision and our future in the U.S. cannabis market. We have witnessed increased U.S. trading volumes since we began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. Being upgraded to the OTCQX Market increases our exposure and accessibility to the U.S. markets, providing further liquidity for our shareholders as we continue to build out our leadership position in the Nevada market and then beyond."

"The Canadian Securities Exchange congratulates Flower One on their graduation from the OTCQB Market to the OTCQX Market," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Canadian issuers taking advantage of the opportunities afforded by the OTC Markets Group can see a reduction in their cost of capital through increased U.S. liquidity."

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is sharply focused on quickly becoming the leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in the highly lucrative Nevada market. Flower One owns and operates a 25,000 square-foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with nine grow rooms, and owns the established NLV Organics consumer brand of cannabis products. The Company is also rapidly converting its 455,000 square-foot greenhouse and production facility, which is the largest in the State of Nevada, for cultivating and processing high-quality cannabis at scale. Combined, the flagship greenhouse facility and production facility (once fully operational) and the North Las Vegas facility provide Flower One with 480,000 square feet of capacity for cultivation and processing, production and high-volume packaging of dry flower, cannabis oils, concentrates and infused products. The Company is fully licensed for medical marijuana cultivation and production, as well as recreational marijuana cultivation and production in the state of Nevada and currently holds licensing agreements with their Brand Partners, Flyte Concentrates, Rapid-Dose Therapeutics' Quick Strip, Old Pal, Palms, HUXTON, CannAmerica Brands, Grenco Science (G Pen) and The Medicine Cabinet.

The Common Shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "FLOOF." For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

