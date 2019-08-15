OTC Markets Group Welcomes FNS Bancshares Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced FNS Bancshares Inc. (OTCQX: FNSB), the corporate parent of FNB Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

FNS Bancshares Inc. began trading on OTCQX on August 6th under the symbol "FNSB." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome FNS Bancshares Inc. as the first bank headquartered in Alabama to join OTCQX," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "FNS Bancshares Inc. will trade alongside investor-focused community banks on OTCQX that are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications. We look forward to supporting FNS Bancshares Inc. and its shareholders."

"We view trading our shares on OTCQX to be the best, fairest way for shareholders to understand the value of their shares", said Alan Gay, FNS Board Chairman. "For those who have asked us how to acquire more shares, OTCQX will provide an accessible, transparent avenue."

FIG Partners, a subsidiary of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About FNS Bancshares Inc.

FNS Banchshares (www.FNSBancshares.com) is the corporate parent of FNB Bank, a 16 unit retail and commercial bank serving central and southeast Tennessee, northwest Georgia, and northeast Alabama. FNB Bank was first organized as the Bank of Scottsboro in 1900.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

