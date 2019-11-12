OTC Markets Group Welcomes Foresight Energy LP to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Foresight Energy LP (OTCQX: FELPU), a leading producer of thermal coal, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Foresight Energy LP previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Foresight Energy LP begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FELPU." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to provide Foresight Energy LP with an efficient path to access U.S. investors on our OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides a transparent, cost-effective alternative to a national exchange listing. We look forward to supporting Foresight Energy and its shareholders."

About Foresight Energy LP

Foresight Energy LP ("Foresight") is a leading producer and marketer of thermal coal controlling nearly 2.1 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. Foresight currently operates two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems (Williamson (one longwall mining system) and Sugar Camp (two longwall mining systems)), one continuous mining operation (Macoupin) and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. Additionally, Foresight has recently resumed continuous miner production at its Hillsboro complex and continues to evaluate potential future mining options. Foresight's operations are strategically located near multiple rail and river transportation access points, providing transportation cost certainty and flexibility to direct shipments to the domestic and international markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

