OTC Markets Group Welcomes Frankly Inc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Frankly Inc (TSX-V: TLK; OTCQX: FRNKF), a trusted multiplatform engagement, monetization and data company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Frankly Inc. ("Frankly") begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FRNKF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Frankly joins more than 270 companies that cross-trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S.," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX enables investor-focused companies to provide transparent trading and timely access to their company news and information. We are pleased to welcome Frankly to the OTCQX Market."

"Cross-trading on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange and now the OTCQX is an important step in building greater cross-border liquidity and exposure for Frankly," said Lou Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer. "Our continued success in executing on our aggressive growth plan has led to increasing US capital market interest. With over 1,200 supported broadcast and media properties, touching over 100 million monthly unique users, and reaching 80% of US households, we are well positioned to scale our suite of live and on demand video distribution, digital publishing, audience engagement, monetization and data services. We look forward to leveraging the US investment community to broaden our shareholder base."

B. Riley FBR acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Frankly Inc

Frankly is a trusted multiplatform engagement, monetization and data company. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Atlanta and Toronto. For more information, visit www.franklymedia.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

