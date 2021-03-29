OTC Markets Group Welcomes Freelancer Ltd to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Freelancer Ltd (ASX: FLN;OTCQX: FLNCF), a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Freelancer Ltd upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Freelancer Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FLNCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, as this will make it easier for our U.S. investors, employees and customers to invest in Freelancer by reducing the requirement of having an Australian share trading account," said Matt Barrie, Chief Executive of Freelancer.

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Freelancer Ltd

Freelancer.com is the world's largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace by number of users and projects. We connect over 50 million employers and freelancers globally from over 247 countries, regions and territories. Through Freelancer's marketplace, employers can hire freelancers to do work in areas such as software development, writing, data entry and design right through to engineering, the sciences, sales and marketing, accounting and legal services.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

