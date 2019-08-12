OTC Markets Group Welcomes G5 Entertainment AB to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced G5 Entertainment AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: G5EN;OTCQX: GENTF), a developer and publisher of games for both smartphones and tablets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

G5 Entertainment AB begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GENTF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome G5 Entertainment AB, the first company based in Sweden to join the OTCQX Best Market this year," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Cross-trading between Stockholm and the OTCQX Market in the U.S. will enable G5 Entertainment AB to efficiently increase its awareness and investor base in the US while supporting its home market liquidity. We look forward to supporting the company as it works to build visibility and long-term shareholder value."

"U.S. investors have requested a solution like this for some time and trading on the OTCQX International Market will make it easier for them to join G5's exciting journey," said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. "G5 has a solid financial position, a great game portfolio on the market, and a strong development pipeline, putting us in a position to thrive for years to come."

MCAP, LLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About G5 Entertainment AB

G5 Entertainment Group develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Jewels of Rome®, Homicide Squad®, Survivors: The Quest®, The Secret Society® and Pirates & Pearls (tm).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

