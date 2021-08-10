OTC Markets Group Welcomes Giga Metals Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Giga Metals Corp (TSX-V: GIGA) (OTCQX: HNCKF), a mineral exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Giga Metals Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Giga Metals Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "HNCKF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are very pleased that we have graduated to the OTCQX," said Giga CEO Mark Jarvis. "We believe that the company's goal to be carbon neutral and to provide a large, long life, ethical supply of nickel for the EV market is a key to the global move to decarbonization."

About Giga Metals Corp

GIGA Metals Corporation is a mineral exploration and development company focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the largest undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

