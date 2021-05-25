OTC Markets Group Welcomes Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GCEH), a renewable fuels company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX®Best Market. Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB®Venture Market.

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GCEH." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are proud to be upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market, the highest tier market that the OTC offers," said Richard Palmer, GCEH CEO. "This move showcases our growing company to a wider pool of both institutional and retail investors, while providing greater transparency to our current and future shareholders."

About Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc.

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. ("GCEH") is a uniquely positioned renewable fuels company that is vertically integrated from farm to finished fuels. We differentiate ourselves by owning assets that anchor both ends of the cost and value chain, from plant sciences development, farming of nonfood-based plants for feedstocks, to the refining and distribution of renewable diesel and other renewable products. We have multiple patents on the Camelina plant/seeds- an ultra low-carbon feedstock that will be utilized at our Bakersfield Biorefinery (start-up is expected during the first quarter of 2022). Our upstream business manages the farming and production of Camelina certified seed and grain (currently growing in 5 states). Our midstream business will handle the separation, storage and transportation of our Camelina feedstock, and our downstream business consists of our Bakersfield Biorefinery, which has a product offtake agreement with ExxonMobil Corporation for a minimum committed volume of 105 million gallons per year.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX®Best Market, the OTCQB®Venture Market and the Pink®Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link®ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

