OTC Markets Group Welcomes GoGold Resources, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced GoGold Resources, Inc. (TSX: GGD;OTCQX: GLGDF), a Canadian-based mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. GoGold Resources, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

GoGold Resources, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GLGDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"GoGold Resources, Inc. joins a robust roster of Canadian-listed companies that choose to cross-trade on the OTCQX Market to provide greater transparency and more efficient trading for their investors globally," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting GoGold Resources as the company works to build visibility, liquidity and long-term shareholder value."

"We are pleased to join the OTCQX which will provide our company with additional exposure by giving our current and future investors a stronger and more efficient platform to trade within the U.S.," said Brad Langille, President and CEO of GoGold Resources.

J.P. Galda & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About GoGold Resources, Inc.

GoGold Resources is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, Canada, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit www.gogoldresources.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

