OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golden Matrix Group, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (OTCQX: GMGI), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GMGI." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Moving from the Pink market to the OTCQX Best Market, marks another milestone for our rapidly growing company," said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman. "It will expand visibility with a broader range of investors and, we believe, serve to increase shareholder value."

Dickinson Wright PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Golden Matrix Group, Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The Company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

