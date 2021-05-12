OTC Markets Group Welcomes GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX-V: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a technology services company in mineral exploration, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. GoldSpot upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SPOFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to meet the criteria for upgrading from the Pink market to trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of GoldSpot. "Given our ongoing growth and heightened awareness of GoldSpot's advanced solutions, this is an excellent opportunity to reach a wider investor base and represents an important milestone for the Company as we build investor awareness in the U.S. and international markets."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling that saves times, reduces costs and provides accurate results.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

