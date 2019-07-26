OTC Markets Group Welcomes Grand River Commerce Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV), a Michigan corporation and bank holding company for Grand River Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Grand River Commerce Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Grand River Commerce Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GNRV." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"The OTCQX Market provides investor-focused community banks with a platform that allows their shareholders to more efficiently research and trade their shares," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to welcome Grand River Commerce Inc. to the OTCQX Market and look forward to supporting the bank as it builds visibility in the public market."

"Grand River Commerce, Inc. is very pleased to become a member of the OTCQX Market, joining a list of distinguished financial institutions," stated Robert P. Bilotti, Chairman and CEO. "Grand River Commerce is parent to Grand River Bank, a relationship-based community bank in the Grand Rapids, MI market. Our growth in asset value, along with improved earnings and profitability, suggested the timing was right for inclusion on the OTCQX platform to best serve the needs of our shareholders. Our goal is to improve liquidity and increase trading volume by introducing our company and the vibrant West Michigan business community to a broader investment marketplace. We anticipate that by partnering with the OTCQX, we will be successful delivering better results for our shareholders and creating more opportunities for all of our stakeholders."

Boenning & Scattergood acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About Grand River Commerce Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville, Michigan, Grand River Commerce, Inc. was founded in August 2006 as a Michigan corporation and bank holding company for Grand River Bank. Through the Bank, Grand River Commerce delivers a distinctive banking experience and a comprehensive array of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals throughout the Grand Rapids metropolitan area and the broader West Michigan market.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

