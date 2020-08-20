OTC Markets Group Welcomes Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) (OTCQX: BCHG), an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to price movement of Bitcoin Cash, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BCHG." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BCHG/overview.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo, P.C. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH)

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) ("BCHG") is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to the price movement of Bitcoin Cash in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin Cash directly. BCHG's investment objective is for its shares (based on Bitcoin Cash per share) to reflect the value of the Bitcoin Cash held by BCHG, less BCHG's expenses and other liabilities. Bitcoin Cash per share is updated daily here: https://grayscale.co/bitcoin-cash-trust/. Because BCHG does not currently operate a redemption program, there can be no assurances that the value of the shares will approximate the value of Bitcoin Cash held by BCHG, less BCHG's expenses and other liabilities, and the Shares may trade at a substantial premium over, or a substantial discount to, such value and BCHG may be unable to meet its investment objectives. BCHG's sponsor is Grayscale Investments, the world's largest digital currency asset manager.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments is the world's largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $5.2B in assets under management as of July 31, 2020. Through its family of 10 investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a traditional security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale's products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. For more information, please visit www.grayscale.co and follow @Grayscale.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

