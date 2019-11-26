OTC Markets Group Welcomes Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Grayscale ® Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLCF), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. The Fund is an open-ended fund managed by Grayscale that enables investors to gain exposure to the price movement of a diversified basket of large-cap digital currencies through an investment vehicle, avoiding the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly.

Eligible shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund now trade on OTCQX under the symbol "GDLCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Fund on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/gdlcf/overview.

"We are thrilled to welcome Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund to our OTCQX Best Market, which is solely for products that meet high financial reporting standards, follow best corporate governance practices, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The introduction of Grayscale's fourth publicly-traded investment vehicle on the OTCQX Market underscores the unique and innovative infrastructure we've created to support digital investment products with compliant structures for secondary trading."

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments, LLC is the world's largest digital currency asset manager with more than $2.5 billion in assets under management. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world's biggest network of industry intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and individual investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future with an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @ GrayscaleInvest .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

