OTC Markets Group Welcomes Grayscale Ethereum Trust to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE), an open-ended trust that holds Ethereum and derives its value solely from the value of Ethereum, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "ETHE." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ETHE/overview.

"We are proud to welcome Grayscale Ethereum Trust, Grayscale Investments' third publicly-traded investment vehicle, to our OTCQX Best Market, which is solely for products that meet high financial reporting standards, follow best corporate governance practices, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The introduction of Grayscale's latest digital asset product on the OTCQX Market exemplifies our team's vision for the platform as a unique venue for trading innovative investment products."

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

About Grayscale Investments, LLC

Grayscale Investments is the world's largest digital currency asset manager. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world's biggest network of industry intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and individual investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future with an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest.

Media Contacts:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

media@otcmarkets.com



Grayscale Investments

press@grayscale.co

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

