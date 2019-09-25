OTC Markets Group Welcomes Great Bear Resources Ltd to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Great Bear Resources Ltd (TSX-V: GBR; OTCQX: GTBDF), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Great Bear Resources Ltd upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Great Bear Resources Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GTBDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to Great Bear Resources on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Great Bear Resources joins more than 26 companies that have utilized the OTCQB Venture Market to build their company's visibility and graduate to the OTCQX Best Market this year. We look forward to continuing to support the company and its investors."

About Great Bear Resources Ltd

Great Bear Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on the resource sector in the Red Lake mining district in Ontario, Canada. The Dixie Project is Great Bear Resources' primary exploration project and the main focus of its exploration activities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

