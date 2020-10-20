OTC Markets Group Welcomes GT Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GTT; OTCQX: GTGDF), a company focused on exploring for base and precious metals in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. GT Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

GT Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GTGDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are very pleased to be upgrading to the OTCQX Market," said Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer of GT Gold Corp. "We look forward to expanding our disclosure and visibility to connect with new investors across the U.S. and to share GT Gold's exciting new gold and copper discoveries in Canada."

About GT Gold Corp.

GT Gold Corp. is focused on exploring for base and previous metals in the geologically fertile terrain of British Columbia's renowned Golden Triangle. The Company's flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 46,827 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, BC, upon which it made two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018 at its Saddle prospect: a previous metal rich vein system at Saddle South and a gold rich copper porphyry system at Saddle North. The Company has released a maiden mineral estimate comprising an Indicated resource of 1.81 Blb copper and 3.47 Moz gold and an Inferred resource of 2.98 Blb copper and 5.46 Moz gold and is currently working to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Saddle North project.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

