OTC Markets Group Welcomes Halo Labs Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Halo Labs Inc. (NEO: HALO;OTCQX: AGEEF), a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures quality cannabis oils and concentrates, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Halo Labs upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Halo Labs begins trading on OTCQX today under the symbol "HALO." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to Halo Labs on upgrading to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Venture Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "By trading on OTCQX, Halo Labs provides transparent trading and demonstrates its strong financial qualifications. We are pleased to support Halo Labs as the company continues to build visibility in the U.S. public markets."

Kiran Sidhu, CEO of Halo Labs, commented: "I am excited to see Halo upgrading to the OTCQX Market, the highest tier market that the OTC offers. This is a major milestone for Halo as the Company and opens the Halo up to a wider pool of investors throughout the U.S."

Halo Labs launched on Canada's NEO Exchange, a senior stock exchange which takes a disclosure-based approach to listing companies in the US cannabis sector, on October 3, 2018.

"It is great to see Halo Labs enhancing its visibility with US-based investors by trading on the OTCQX Market. Congratulations to Halo on reaching this milestone," added Jos Schmitt, President & CEO of NEO. "As a senior company listed on a senior stock exchange in Canada, it is logical for Halo to be on the OTCQX Market and it will further drive investor confidence in the company and the space."

About Halo Labs Inc.

Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are the fastest growing segments in the cannabis industry. Founded in Oregon in 2016, Halo has expertise in all major cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging proprietary processes and products, and has produced over 2.5 million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The forward-thinking company is led by a strong management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently expanding its operations with new facilities in Nevada and California. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo will continue to market innovative branded and private label products across multiple product categories.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

