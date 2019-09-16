OTC Markets Group Welcomes Heartland BancCorp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX: HLAN), a registered bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 16 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC., has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Heartland BancCorp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Heartland BancCorp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "HLAN." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Congratulations to Heartland BancCorp on graduating to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Founded in 1911, Heartland Bank has a history of more than a hundred years serving communities in Central Ohio. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market will enable Heartland BancCorp to trade alongside peer banks that meet high financial standards and are committed to providing a transparent public market for their shareholders."

"Heartland BancCorp is honored to join other distinguished companies trading on the OTCQX Best Market," stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to our continued partnership with OTC Markets and the enhanced benefits from joining the OTCQX."

D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 16 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

