OTC Markets Group Welcomes HUGO BOSS to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced HUGO BOSS AG (BOSS-DE: XETRA;OTCQX: BOSSY), one of the leading companies in the premium segment of the global apparel market, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. HUGO BOSS AG upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

HUGO BOSS AG begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BOSSY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"HUGO BOSS joins a robust roster of renowned German multinational brands that cross-trade on the OTCQX Market to provide greater transparency and expand their global footprint to access a broader demographic of U.S. investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting HUGO BOSS as the company continues to build its visibility, liquidity and long-term shareholder value."

"We are very pleased to start trading on OTCQX, as it is another step to further enhancing our visibility in the important U.S. market," says Yves Müller, Chief Financial Officer of HUGO BOSS AG. "Further strengthening our shareholder base in the U.S. is of strategic importance for us. Already today, more than 30% of our shareholders are located in North America."

Deutsche Bank acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS AG is a premium fashion company, headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. The Group manufactures and markets high quality clothing and accessories for men and women under the brands of BOSS and HUGO. It employs around 14,700 employees. In 2018, the company generated sales of EUR 2.8 billion. The Group's portfolio consists of classic yet modern tailoring, elegant evening wear, casualwear, shoes and accessories as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles and writing instruments.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

