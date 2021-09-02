OTC Markets Group Welcomes iFabric Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced iFabric Corp. (TSX: IFA;OTCQX: IFABF), a company with subsidiaries Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ('IFTNA') and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ('Coconut Grove'), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. iFabric Corp. qupgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

iFabric Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "IFABF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"With the majority of our sales being recorded from customers outside of Canada and, a large proportion of these from the United States, it makes sense to enable more U.S. investors to consider ownership of shares in iFabric. I believe U.S investors will have a high level of interest in our development of anti-bacterial and anti-viral textiles for which extensive testing has shown to be highly effective in combatting healthcare acquired infections and deactivating virues, including the COVID-19 causing virus. In addition, I further believe U.S investors will be extremely interested in our regulatory initiatives to obtain public health claim approvals from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with respect to both our anti-bacterial and anti-viral technologies," stated Hylton Karon, President and CEO of iFabric.



Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp www.ifabriccorp.com currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ('IFTNA') and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ('Coconut Grove'), the Company offers a variety of products and services in both of its strategic divisions:

IFTNA is focused on performance apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, as well as proprietary chemical formulations that render fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces intelligent, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the consumer.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies intimate apparel products and accessories.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

