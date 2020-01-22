OTC Markets Group Welcomes InBankshares, Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced InBankshares, Corp (OTCQX: INBC), the holding company for InBank, an independent commercial bank serving the Denver Metro Area, southern Colorado and northern New Mexico, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. InBankshares, Corp was previously privately-held.

InBankshares, Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "INBC." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a transparent and efficient U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of established, investor-focused public community banks. OTCQX-traded community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Going public on the OTCQX Market enables banks to build visibility, diversify their shareholder base and enhance liquidity for their investors.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our shareholders and associates. OTCQX has provided us with the right platform at the right time to provide liquidity in our stock and enable investors to be a part of our continued growth," said Ed Francis, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer for InBankshares, Corp and InBank. "We are a well-capitalized commercial bank led by a team of deeply experienced commercial banking executives. We believe we are uniquely positioned to fill a void left by the recent bank consolidations in Denver. We are on course to become the premier business bank in the Denver Metro Area allowing us to build significant value in the marketplace for clients and investors."

Raymond James & Associates Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About InBankshares, Corp

InBankshares, Corp is the holding company for InBank, an independent commercial bank serving the Denver Metro Area, southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. Established as International Bank in 1918, the bank was founded by a young Italian immigrant and built upon the entrepreneurial spirit. With a modern vision for the next 100 years, InBank is committed to delivering a new generation of personalized banking services and to the mission of positively impacting the lives of our customers, communities and associates. For more information, visit www.InBank.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

