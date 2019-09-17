OTC Markets Group Welcomes Indus Holdings, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS;OTCQX: INDXF), a vertically-integrated cannabis company based in Salinas, California, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Indus Holding, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Indus Holdings, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "INDXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"With its entrance into the CBD market with its recent acquisitions of Humble Flower Co. and Shredibles, and expansion of operations in Nevada and Oregon, we congratulate Indus Holdings, Inc. on taking the next step to upgrade to our OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "More than 65 cannabis companies trade on the OTCQX Best Market to efficiently build visibility and tradability in the U.S. public markets. We look forward to supporting Indus as it continues to grow as a public company."

"We are very pleased to be cross-trading on the OTCQX and CSE," commented Indus Holdings, Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Weakley. "The OTCQX approval is an exciting milestone, as it makes our shares accessible to an even broader range of institutional and retail investors, aligning with our goal of increasing the liquidity and convenience of trading our shares within the U.S."

J.P. Galda & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Indus Holdings, Inc.

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing; brand sales & marketing; and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Acme, Beboe, Dixie Elixirs & Edibles, and Orchid Essentials. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

