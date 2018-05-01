OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX

Integra Resources begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "IRRZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We congratulate, and are pleased to welcome, Integra Resources to our OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Integra Resources joins a robust roster of Canadian companies that benefit from cross-trading their shares and providing a premium market for accessing U.S. investors."

"We are excited that Integra now trades on the OTCQX market. The OTCQX market will provide greater access to U.S. shareholders interested in investing in gold companies with U.S. based assets," noted Integra Resources President and CEO George Salamis. "Integra's DeLamar Gold and Silver Project is located in Idaho, one of the top rated jurisdictions in North America with a rich history of mining and exploration."

Integra Resources was sponsored for OTCQX by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Integra Resources Corp.

Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The primary focus of the Company is advancement of its DeLamar Project, a brownfield asset consisting of the neighboring DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits, in the heart of the historic Owyhee County mining district in south western Idaho. The State of Idaho is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction in North America, with an established mining community, skilled workforce and excellent infrastructure. The first exploration program in over 25 years is currently underway on the DeLamar Project with more than 20,000 meters planned for 2018. The management team is comprised of executive officers from Integra Gold Corp., a mining company which was acquired in 2017 for C$590 million.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

