OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI), a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX®Best Market. Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink®market.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "IFHI." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market represents an important milestone for Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. as they continue to bring future-thinking ideas and product accessibility to their clients and partners. The OTCQX Market enables financial service companies to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Eric Bergevin, President & CEO of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc., said, "It has been our vision to systematically build out integrated financial service capabilities and assets all under one roof as we continue to grow. Joining the OTCQX market is yet another step in the right direction for our Company and not only supports our mission to increase long-term shareholder value, but also to reshape the future of the financial service industry on a broader stage."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter of 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust's primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX®Best Market, the OTCQB®Venture Market and the Pink®Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link®ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

