OTC Markets Group Welcomes Intermap Technologies Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Intermap Technologies Corp. (TSX: IMP;OTCQX: ITMSF), a leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Intermap Technologies Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Intermap Technologies Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ITMSF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The OTCQX provides greater liquidity and more exposure for emerging companies like ours," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "It is a big step up from the Pink market, where we used to trade in the U.S. Today's move is part of our long-term plan to expand Intermap's access to capital as we leverage the world's largest library of 3D terrain data, created by Intermap, and commercialize elevation data as-a-service. We are providing more liquidity for existing shareholders and creating more opportunity for new shareholders as we gain broader exposure to U.S. investors."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

About Intermap Technologies Corp.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database and value-added geospatial data management, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data, including aviation, engineering, environmental planning, government markets, hydrology, insurance, land management, law enforcement and patrol, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. Intermap's commercial applications include location-based intelligence, risk assessment, geographic information systems, global positioning systems and 3D visualization. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

