OTC Markets Group Welcomes Intouch Insight Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Intouch Insight Ltd. (TSX-V: INX; OTCQX: INXSF), a company which offers a portfolio of customer experience management products and services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Intouch Insight Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Intouch Insight Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "INXSF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We first started a relationship with OTC Markets when we realized that while there was a lot of investor interest in the United States but buying our stock held significant barriers. Since the addition of the OTCQB option for investors we have seen an increase in both liquidity and breadth of shareholders. As we continue to grow and look toward the future it made sense to upgrade to the OTCQX and remove any remaining barriers," said Cameron Watt, President and CEO of Intouch Insight Ltd.

About Intouch Insight Ltd.

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

