OTC Markets Group Welcomes Intrinsyc Technologies Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Intrinsyc Technologies Corp. (TSX: ITC; OTCQX: ISYRF), a product development company that provides hardware, software, and service solutions for embedded and wireless products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Intrinsyc Technologies begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ISYRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Intrinsyc Technologies to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides innovative companies with an efficient market to build visibility and long-term shareholder value. We look forward to supporting Intrinsyc Technologies in the U.S. public market."

"We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Mr. Tracy Rees, Chief Executive Officer of Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation. "Intrinsyc achieved revenue growth of 251% during the past five-year period. With continued strong financial performance to date in fiscal 2018, as well as our growth plans, it is the logical next step to move up to OTCQX. We anticipate that the OTCQX Market will provide Intrinsyc with greater exposure, accessibility, and liquidity in the United States, and this will be beneficial to both existing and new shareholders."

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp. was sponsored for OTCQX by Berns & Berns, Counsellors at Law, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation is a product development company that combines production-ready computing engines with unmatched product development expertise to enable rapid commercialization of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products. Intrinsyc has successfully delivered over 1,200 projects from mobile phones and tablets to IoT products like robotics, wearables, connected cameras, augmented reality glasses, and many more. Intrinsyc's Open-Q™ System on Modules incorporate the industry's most advanced processor technology and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry-leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada; with additional product development centers in Taipei, Taiwan, and Bangalore, India.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

For more information, please contact:

George W. Reznik, CPA-CA, CBV, CFE

Chief Financial Officer

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Email: greznik@intrinsyc.com

Phone: +1-604-678-3734

