OTC Markets Group Welcomes Investview Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Investview Inc. (OTCQX: INVUP), a diversified financial technology company that operates throughout the world through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has qualified to trade its Series B Preferred stock on the OTCQX® Best Market. Investview Inc. upgraded its Series B Preferred stock to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Investview Inc. begins trading its Series B Preferred stock today on OTCQX under the symbol "INVUP." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to have our Preferred Shares now trading on the OTCQX. This is another critical step in our plan to expand and establish Investview as a leader in the FinTech space. Our preferred shares pay an annual dividend of 13% which is paid quarterly. In today's low interest rate environment, a 13% annual yield represents our continued commitment to our investors and our confidence in our company," said Mario Romano, Director of Finance.

Joseph Cammarata, Investview's CEO added, "In December of 2019 we established a new direction for Investview Inc. We have reduced our debt, increased our revenues, expanded our products and services, reached profitability, increased our cash position, and refocused the charter of the Company to FinTech and the global advancements it can provide. Our Preferred Shares not only pay a healthy 13% annual dividend, but we were the first company to offer Preferred Shareholders that hold their stock the ability to receive their dividends in USD, or in the digital currencies Bitcoin (BTC) and ndau. Investview – forging the future of FinTech."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Investview Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified FINTECH (financial technology) Company that operates throughout the world through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, providing financial education, research, technology products, and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. Investview offers diversified investment tools, global market research, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining, optimization, data mining equipment repair solutions, and adaptive blockchain technologies. Services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms with instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency sector education. Investview actively engages in high-speed processing and Cryptocurrency mining operations creating Investview's own Cryptocurrencies in BITCOIN and other Digital Solutions. IGenius, www.igeniusglobal.com, is Investview's largest subsidiary. It is a multi-national digital provider of affordable, proprietary: Financial Education, Courseware, Research, Market Coverage and Digital Solutions that enable individuals to increase and cultivate their own financial resources, and to educate them and plan for their own financial futures.

To learn more about Investview Inc. please visit investview.com or email [email protected]

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

