OTC Markets Group Welcomes Ipsidy Inc. to OTCQX

Ipsidy begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "IDTY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Congratulations to Ipsidy on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to see Ipsidy utilize the OTCQB Venture Market to build their company's visibility and graduate to the OTCQX Best Market. We look forward to continuing to support the company and its investors."

"We are delighted to be upgrading to OTCQX," said Philip Beck, Chairman and CEO of Ipsidy Inc. "As a company we are committed to providing a transparent market for our investors and maintaining high financial and operating standards. This is a significant milestone for Ipsidy and we believe a step towards increasing the liquidity of our stock."

About Ipsidy Inc.

Ipsidy Inc. together with its subsidiaries, is a provider of secure, biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, the company's vision is to enable solutions that provide pre-transaction verification of identity as well as embed identity verification within every electronic transaction message processed through its platform, or other electronic systems. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Ipsidy Inc., +1 (516) 274-8700, PhilipBeck@ipsidy.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-ipsidy-inc-to-otcqx-300646056.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

