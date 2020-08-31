OTC Markets Group Welcomes Item 9 Labs Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), a vertically integrated cannabis operator that produces premium products, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Item 9 Labs Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB market.

Item 9 Labs Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "INLB." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"On the heels of qualifying for the OTCQB Market just a few short weeks ago, upgrading to the OTCQX is yet another significant milestone for Item 9 Labs," said Item 9 Labs CEO Andrew Bowden. "We've made considerable movement over the past year to strengthen our shareholder base and financial position to support long-term growth initiatives. This is a prime example of these efforts and our commitment to facilitating access to investors through transparent and consistent reporting."

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator headquartered in Arizona. The Company creates best-in-class products and canna-business solutions designed to help people become the best versions of themselves. With an award-winning CPG brand and nationally recognized application team, Item 9 Labs improves the cannabis experience while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on them. For additional information, please visit: item9labscorp.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

