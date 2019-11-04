OTC Markets Group Welcomes Journey Energy Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY;OTCQX: JRNGF), a Canadian exploration and production company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Journey Energy begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "JRNGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Journey Energy Inc. to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Journey Energy joins more than 65 Canadian companies that cross-trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. to provide investors with more efficient trading. We look forward to supporting Journey Energy in the U.S. public market."

"On behalf of Journey Energy Inc. we are very happy to be joining the OTCQX Market", says Alex Verge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to be able to provide more liquidity for our existing and new U.S. shareholders. We look forward to OTCQX facilitating the trading of our shares."

J.P. Galda & Co. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Journey Energy Inc.

Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on oil-weighted operations in western Canada. Journey's strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing waterflood projects, and by executing on accretive acquisitions. Journey seeks to optimize its legacy oil pools on existing lands through the application of best practices in horizontal drilling and, where feasible, with water floods. Journey is also in the early phases of advancing development of an unconventional shale resource play in the oil window of the Duvernay, in the western shale basin of our central core area.

For further information contact:

Alex G. Verge or Gerry Gilewicz President and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer 403-303-3232

403-303-3238 alex.verge@journeyenergy.ca

gerry.gilewicz@journeyenergy.ca

Journey Energy Inc. 700, 517 – 10th Avenue SW Calgary, AB T2R 0A8 403-294-1635 www.journeyenergy.ca

