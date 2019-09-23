OTC Markets Group Welcomes Jushi Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Jushi Holdings Inc. (NEO: JUSH.B;OTCQX: JUSHF), a globally-focused cannabis and hemp company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Jushi Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "JUSHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Jushi Holdings joins an impressive roster of Canadian companies that cross-trade on the OTCQX Market to provide enhanced disclosure in the U.S. as well as more efficient trading for their investors globally," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to supporting Jushi Holdings Inc. and are pleased to welcome the company to the OTCQX Best Market."

"We are thrilled to be trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Jim Cacioppo, CEO and Chairman of Jushi Holdings. "The OTCQX Market will allow us to gain increased visibility in the U.S. through a trusted market for investors, aiding in diversifying our shareholder base and enhancing share liquidity in support of our company's long-term goals and objectives."

Dentons LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. is a globally-focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed work-outs and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com

