OTC Markets Group Welcomes K92 Mining Inc to OTCQX

"Congratulations to K92 Mining on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX will enable K92 Mining to provide further transparency and increase visibility among its shareholder base, as the company grows its business."

K92 Mining was sponsored for OTCQX by J.P. Galda & Co., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

About K92 Mining Inc.

K92 Mining achieved Commercial Production from the Kainantu Gold Mine located in the Eastern Highlands of Papua New Guinea in January 2018. Production is focused on the high grade Kora Deposit. The Company has an extensive underground drilling and exploration program aimed at significantly expanding the known Kora resource, while also evaluating the expansion of the capacity of the Kainantu Mine to double the current production levels. Regionally, K92 has exploration leases covering over 400 square kilometres surrounding the mine and is actively exploring for extensions of known deposits and high-grade vein systems in the immediate vicinity of the Mining Lease. In addition, the Company has an extensive exploration program aimed at systematically evaluating the numerous identified porphyry copper gold targets in its leases as well as identifying new ones.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

