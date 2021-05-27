OTC Markets Group Welcomes Kutcho Copper Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSX-V: KC; OTCQX: KCCFF), a Canadian resource development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Kutcho Copper Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Kutcho Copper Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "KCCFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Vince Sorace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "trading on the OTCQX market in the United States will help increase the Company's visibility to U.S. investors and potentially help broaden our investor base. As we continue to move through completion of our feasibility study, the copper markets remain robust and we look forward to an exciting year of developments ahead."

Galanopoulos & Company acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company will progress the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

